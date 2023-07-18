Earnings from 'Magnificent Seven' will determine stock markets' path for 2023

Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group, has flagged up seven stocks - termed "The Magnificent Seven" - as the ones that will determine the market's performance for the rest of 2023 into 2024, set to start with Tesla and Netflix reporting on Wednesday 19 July. Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia, Tesla and Meta Platforms, all report Quarter 2 earnings in the next week or so, Green notes. "Investors around the world will be pouring over the earnings and guidance reports of these major growth and tech names in the next few days." "These mega cap companies' values have jumped between ...