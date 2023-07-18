Stonehage Fleming makes senior compliance appointments in Channel Islands

Stonehage Fleming, the family office and wealth adviser, has appointed Candice Price as its new head of Risk and Compliance in Guernsey, while Paul Le Bihan has been named head of Risk and Compliance in Jersey. Le Bihan takes over management of the Jersey risk and compliance team from Hamish Ramsay, who will focus on the role of group head of Risk and Compliance - Family Office, with responsibility for 15 jurisdictions. Price has more than 31 years of experience in risk and compliance across Guernsey, the UK, South Africa, Switzerland and Mauritius. She joined Stonhage Fleming from Ov...