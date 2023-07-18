The UK's Financial Conduct Authority has delayed the publishing of the Sustainability Disclosure Requirements policy statement until Q4 2023. In a regulatory update from CEO Nikhil Rathi and deputy governor of prudential regulation at the Bank of England Sam Woods, the watchdog said that the regime had been pushed to the end of the year, reports Investment Week. Previously scheduled for Q3, the investment labelling scheme closed its consultation in January, having received about 240 written responses. "These policy changes will help the UK's asset management sector thrive by settin...