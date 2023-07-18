Aviva Investors picks GAM's Jill Barber for role as global head of Distribution

Aviva Investors, the global asset management business of Aviva plc, has appointed Jill Barber - GAM Investments' global head of Instititional Solutions - to become its own global head of Distribution, succeeding Louise Kay who has announced her retirement by the end of 2023. The news comes as GAM is subject to an acquisition bid by Liontrust, with latest reports highlighting a counteroffer that argues the Liontrust bid "grossly undervalues" the GAM business. Aviva Investors stated that Barber is expected to join the business later this year, subject to regulatory approval, where she w...