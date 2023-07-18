IoM updates sanctions list

The Isle of Man Financial Services Authority has issued a Sanctions Update note covering Iran, Russia, Syria and Sudan. The Update on Iran concerns human rights-related issues, and constitutes an update to an entry on an individual still subject to an asset freeze brought on by his involvement in "the commission of serious human rights violations in Iran, including being responsible for, engaging in and promoting violations of the right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly." That Update on Russia concerns an individual subect to an asset freeze and trust services sanctions w...