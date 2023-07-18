BlackRock appoints Saudi Aramco CEO to board

BlackRock has appointed the president and chief executive officer of the Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco), Amin Hassan Ali Nasser, as an independent director to its board of directors, while also announcing that existing board member Bader M. Alsaad will not stand for reelection in 2024. The world's biggest asset manager by AUM said the appointment of Nasser was to ensure that "the continuity of regional expertise on BlackRock's board reflects the importance of the Middle East to the firm's long-term strategy". Nasser oversaw the public listing of Aramco in 2019, which was the larg...