Chinese growth falters to 0.8% in second quarter of 2023

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 2 min read

Chinese growth in the second quarter of 2023 reached just 0.8%, down from a quarter-on-quarter growth rate of 2.2% in March. In the three months to June, growth still overshot expectations of 0.5%, but the country has seen a reduction from the strong recovery expected following its reopening last year, reports Investment Week. The updated figures meant that growth for the Chinese economy sat at 6.3% over the last year, compared to expectations of 7.3%. Youth unemployment has continued to climb in the country, now reaching above 21%, figures today (17 July) revealed. The trade se...

