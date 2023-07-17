Gibraltar gears up for Spanish elections

The general election taking place in Spain on Sunday, 23 July, could shift the dial on the relationship between Gibraltar, Spain and the UK, with fears that certain outcomes could result in a harder line taken by Madrid on border issues. Over the weekend, The Telegraph in the UK suggested that a return to power by Spanish conservatives could result in difficulty for the significant number of border crossings daily into Gibraltar, as this could delay a much touted post Brexit deal on creating a common travel area incorporating both jurisdictions. Reuters has reported that "To secure a ...