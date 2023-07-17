Hargreaves Lansdown flags up 'Best of British' funds as UK market lags peers

The relatively poor UK market performance versus other markets internationally in the first half of 2023 has left investors with the task of deciding which funds to consider when looking to take advantage of historically cheaper valuations, according to platform provider Hargreaves Lansdown's latest analysis. Joseph Hill, senior investment analyst, Hargreaves Lansdown, said: "After a stellar 2022 for the UK's FTSE All Share index relative to overseas markets, 2023 has seen it left for dust." "Japanese, American, European and Emerging markets have all had a stronger first half of the y...