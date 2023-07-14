Liontrust CEO: 'The clock is now at one minute to midnight for the future of GAM'

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 2 min read

Liontrust CEO John Ions has written an open letter to GAM shareholders in a bid to encourage backing for the asset manager's "good and fair" acquisition offer. GAM shareholders have just over a week left to tender their shares in support of the deal, which Ions highlighted is the only one on the table and the only proposal that "provides a viable solution for the business leading to a positive outcome for shareholders". He said the clock is now "at one minute to midnight for the future of GAM", adding the company is a "loss-making business" needing "significant restructuring" to retur...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Premier Miton suffers outflows of £449m in Q2

Brooks Macdonald funds under management rise 7.5% on positive Q4 flows