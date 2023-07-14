Liontrust CEO: 'The clock is now at one minute to midnight for the future of GAM'

Liontrust CEO John Ions has written an open letter to GAM shareholders in a bid to encourage backing for the asset manager's "good and fair" acquisition offer. GAM shareholders have just over a week left to tender their shares in support of the deal, which Ions highlighted is the only one on the table and the only proposal that "provides a viable solution for the business leading to a positive outcome for shareholders". He said the clock is now "at one minute to midnight for the future of GAM", adding the company is a "loss-making business" needing "significant restructuring" to retur...