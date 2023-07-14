Do Labour's plans to abolish the non-dom regime leave them with a £2bn tax black hole?

A lot of political noise has been made in recent months about the non-dom regime and that if elected, Labour will abolish the non-dom regime, say RSM's Rachel de Souza and Sharlene Rowley. The Labour party have previously referred to a report published by Warwick University in September 2022 which concluded that abolishing the non-dom regime (or more precisely, the remittance basis) would raise an additional £3.2bn for the government in income tax and capital gains tax. To meet this target, policy changes would need to bring at least £7.1bn of overseas income or £11.4bn of overseas gains...