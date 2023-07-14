Liontrust AUM drops 6% on £1.6bn quarterly outflows

Liontrust suffered £1.6bn in outflows during the last three months of the financial year, the firm revealed in a quarterly trading update today (14 July). Assets under management for the firm sat at £29.5bn by 30 June, the firm said, a 6% decrease over the quarter. This had fallen to £29bn as of 12 July, it added. The drop in AUM largely came from continued net outflows, the firm said, though £294m came from market and investment performance. Liontrust launches sustainable US growth fund The firm also noted that the £1.6bn in outflows included £516m related to the firm's Tortois...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes