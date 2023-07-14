Broker fined £2.4m over European equities trades 'highly suggestive of financial crime'

Mark Battersby
clock • 2 min read

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority has fined Bastion Capital London Limited (in liquidation) £2,452,700 for serious financial crime control failings in relation to cum-ex trading. They failed to manage the risk of being used to facilitate fraudulent trading and money laundering, the regulator said in a statement on 13 July.  Between January 2014 and September 2015 Bastion executed trading to the value of approximately £49bn in Danish equities and £22.5bn in Belgian equities on behalf of Solo Group clients. The purported trades were carried out in a way that was highly suggestive ...

