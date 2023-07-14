Portugal sets out final text for golden visa minus the real estate option

The Assembly of the Portuguese Republic voted on 12 July in favour of its government's proposal to cancel new residence permits for housing investments. As a result, under this new law, individuals will not be granted new residence visas for investment activities. However, existing authorisations can still be renewed. Nuri Katz, founder of Apex Capital Partners, a boutique advisory firm specializing in investment consulting and wealth management for a multinational, high-net-worth clientele, said the Golden Visa program has brought significant investment and economic benefits to Port...