Luxembourg agrees new rules for investment funds giving ELTIFs a boost

Mark Battersby
clock • 1 min read

The Luxembourg Parliament adopted Bill 8183 on 11 July which paves the way for a refreshed legal framework for Luxembourg's investment funds, and a domicile boost to take advantage of the proposed European Long term Investment Fund (ELTIF) regime.   Shaped in part by a growing demand for access to alternative investments by retail investors, Luxembourg's revised investment funds toolbox brings greater flexibility for asset managers and greater alignment with European Standards, Linklaters said in a reaction statement on 12 July.  Commenting on the boost that this announcement gives to...

