Invesco unveils equally weighted Nasdaq 100 ETF

Invesco has launched an equally weighted Nasdaq 100 ETF, becoming the first equal weight ETF in Europe focused on the flagship index. The Invesco NASDAQ-100 Equal Weight UCITS ETF weighs all 100 stocks equally, rather than using market-cap weighting methodology. Tracking the NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted index, the ETF will see the stocks reweighted at each quarterly rebalancing date. Nasdaq 100 to undergo special rebalance to address overconcentration of 'magnificent seven' While the Nasdaq has grown rapidly in recent years, much of this has been driven by the ‘magnificent seven' o...