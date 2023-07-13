Global X launches S&P 500 covered call ETF

Global X ETFs has launched the S&P 500 Covered Call UCITS ETF (XYLU). Through writing call options on a basket of equities while also holding the underlying assets, the firm said the fund limits full upside participation in the S&P 500 but can still generate steady income during turbulent periods. Global X said the fund may help diversify income portfolios, providing income through means other than traditional sources such as dividend stocks. European ETFs suffer 28% drop in inflows in Q2 2023 The fund launched on the London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Börse Xetra with a total e...