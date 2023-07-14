Swiss parliament begins investigation into Credit Suisse emergency merger

The Swiss Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry tasked with shedding light on the federal authorities' management of the emergency merger of Credit Suisse with UBS has begun its work. In a statement on 13 July, the commission said it had today gathered information on the legal bases in force and learned about the important preliminary work carried out by the Management Committees. It also approved its communication strategy, drew up an initial inventory and defined the stages of its investigation. The CEP met on July 13, 2023 in Bern, under the chairmanship of State Councilor Isabelle ...