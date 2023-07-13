Asset managers unite to urge European Commission to tighten ESG reporting rules

Almost 100 asset managers, banks, ESG fund associations and other financial firms have called on the European Commission to amend its ESG reporting rules, claiming they are not strong enough. The coalition, which includes Fidelity, Candriam and five ESG foundations such as the European Sustainable Investment Forum (Eurosif), have asked for the latest changes to the first set of the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) to be altered. FCA director of ESG Sacha Sadan pushes back against criticisms of labelling scheme Once passed, the law will determine how much environme...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes