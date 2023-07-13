Asset managers unite to urge European Commission to tighten ESG reporting rules

Almost 100 asset managers, banks, ESG fund associations and other financial firms have called on the European Commission to amend its ESG reporting rules, claiming they are not strong enough. The coalition, which includes Fidelity, Candriam and five ESG foundations such as the European Sustainable Investment Forum (Eurosif), have asked for the latest changes to the first set of the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) to be altered. FCA director of ESG Sacha Sadan pushes back against criticisms of labelling scheme Once passed, the law will determine how much environme...