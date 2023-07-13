GAM's largest shareholder supports the Liontrust offer

Silchester International Investors has informed GAM that, in recognition of the strategic review carried out by GAM and in the absence of viable alternatives, it will tender its 27,623,323 shares, representing approximately 17.3% of GAM's share capital into the Liontrust Asset Management offer. In a statement on 13 July GAM said Silchester, a shareholder since August 2011, believes "it is in the best interest of its clients to do so". David Jacob, chairman of GAM Holding AG said: "I am delighted that Silchester have confirmed that they will tender their shares into the Liontrust offer...
