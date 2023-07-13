Six money launderers sentenced over £104m cash in suitcases to Dubai

Six money launderers who played a key part in arranging the transportation of £104m in total of illegally obtained cash were sentenced yesterday (12 July 2023). In a statement, the UK' Crown Prosecution Service said Jonathan Johnson, 55, Amy Harrison,27, Beatrice Auty, 26, and Jo-Emma Larvin, 44, were all found guilty of money laundering related offences in April and now have been sentenced to 12 months imprisonment suspended for 24 months, 24 months imprisonment suspended for 24 months, 42 months imprisonment, and 24 months imprisonment suspended for 24 months, respectively at Isleworth...