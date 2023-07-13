Brooks Macdonald funds under management rise 7.5% on positive Q4 flows

Cristian Angeloni
2 min read

Brooks Macdonald's funds under management grew by 7.5% to £16.8bn as it reported positive net flows for the fourth quarter of the year.  In its results for the three months to 30 June 2023 released today (13 July), the firm also reported a small increase in flows, with a 0.6% rise of £100m. The company said positive flows were partly offset by the impact of declining markets. The UK investment management discretionary arm delivered net inflows of £200m in Q2, with overall FUM rising by 1.5% over the quarter. Platform MPS and BM Investment Solutions posted the biggest increase with ...

