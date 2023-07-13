Azimut Middle East hires Vijay Sekhar as head of wholesale distribution

Vijay Sekhar has joined Azimut Middle East as head of wholesale distribution Middle East reporting in to Maroun Jalkh, CEO of Azimut (ME) and Head of Institutional Sales Middle East & Asia. Sekhar brings over 20 years of experience in the investment management and wealth management industry, covering the Middle East, Africa and India. Prior to joining Azimut, he has worked in the UAE with Natixis Investment Managers, Columbia Threadneedle and Citi Bank. In his new role, he will work towards strengthening and expanding Azimut's presence in the region on both the conventional and Is...
