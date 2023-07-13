DIFC Insurance Association joins AILO as affiliate member

Mark Battersby
clock • 1 min read

The DIFC Insurance Association (DIFCIA) has become an affiliate member of the Association of International Life Offices (AILO). In a statement, the DIFCIA said it is a community of professionals committed to shaping a prosperous and sustainable insurance market, providing a trusted and independent voice for the insurance industry. AILO is the trade organisation for cross-border insurance companies and firms in supporting industries such as technology, fund management and service providers. Simon S. Price, CEO of the DIFCIA, said: "Our shared objective is to enhance advocacy and inf...

Author spotlight

Mark Battersby

Editor at International Investment

View profile
