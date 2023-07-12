Two US regulators fine Merrill Lynch $12m over AML failures

Mark Battersby
clock • 3 min read

Two US regulators have collectively fined Merrill Lynch a total of $12m over allegations that the firm failed for more than a decade to file the required Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) flagging transactions that it knew or suspected were being used to support criminal activity. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) each announced $6m settlements on the same day (11 July).   In FINRA's statement it said Merrill Lynch had failed to apply the correct threshold to report suspicious activities for more than 10 years and, as ...

Mark Battersby
Mark Battersby

Editor at International Investment

