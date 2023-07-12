GAM urges shareholders to accept Liontrust bid

GAM has urged investors to accept the proposed takeover bid from Liontrust, arguing that the deal is necessary for the stability of the business. In an investor presentation yesterday (11 July) seen by Investment Week, GAM emphasised its reliance on a conditional loan from Liontrust to continue running the business, as well as the restructuring necessary to return it to profitability. Following the approval from Liontrust shareholders at the firm's annual general meeting last week (7 July), GAM has continued to urge its investors into accepting the deal, despite pushback from sharehol...