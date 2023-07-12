Liquidation of Aegon AM Property Income fund to take longer than 24 months

Aegon Asset Management will require longer than the expected 24 months to wind up its Property Income fund, International Investment's sister brand Investment Week has learnt. When the fund officially closed on 9 August 2021, Aegon AM expected to liquidate the strategy by August 2023, but the company admitted it may need longer. The fund still has three properties in its portfolio: a Premier Inn in Preston, a property in Birmingham and building containing luxury apartments in London, according to the fund's May factsheet, all of which have not yet been sold, meaning the expected Augus...