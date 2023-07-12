Winners of the Isle of Man FinTech Innovation Challenge revealed

14 businesses from across the globe faced their industry peers last week as they presented cutting-edge solutions at the Isle of Man's highly-anticipated FinTech Innovation Challenge Finale event on 29 June 2023. The winners are SQR for their product that quickly and seamlessly verifies clients' identities, Crucial Compliance for their monitoring system that provides safer gambling strategies, and finally Cygnetise for their blockchain technology that enables businesses to digitally manage and share authorised signatories in real-time. The Challenge, aimed at promoting innovation a...