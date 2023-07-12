David Coombs on 'polar opposites' inflation vs AI

All anyone can talk about these days is AI and inflation, which is interesting because they are, in many respects, polar opposites, says David Coombs, Rathbone Multi-Asset Portfolios, lead fund manager. One is shaping up to be a very long-term phenomenon and the other is, in the grand scheme of things, a short-term disruption. That they should be bouncing round everyone's conversations at exactly the same time is proof that the cosmos has a sense of humour. Now, ‘long-term' and ‘short-term' are relative terms. We think inflation will continue to fall sharply around the world over the ...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes