David Coombs on 'polar opposites' inflation vs AI

All anyone can talk about these days is AI and inflation, which is interesting because they are, in many respects, polar opposites, says David Coombs, Rathbone Multi-Asset Portfolios, lead fund manager. One is shaping up to be a very long-term phenomenon and the other is, in the grand scheme of things, a short-term disruption. That they should be bouncing round everyone's conversations at exactly the same time is proof that the cosmos has a sense of humour. Now, ‘long-term' and ‘short-term' are relative terms. We think inflation will continue to fall sharply around the world over the ...