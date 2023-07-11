Nutmeg co-founder Nick Hungerford dies aged 43

Nutmeg co-founder Nick Hungerford has died aged 43 after battling a rare form of bone cancer. Hungerford, who died on 6 July in the US, co-founded investment platform Nutmeg in 2011. It was bought by JP Morgan in 2021 for a reported £700m. A statement from the platform confirmed the fintech entrepreneur's death. It said: "Nick was passionate about helping to empower people to achieve their full potential - through Nutmeg, he hoped to democratise wealth management and start a journey that would change the retail investment sector in the UK. It is a mission we all aim to deliver every d...
