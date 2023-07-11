Zedra hires Mark McKeary as commercial director for global funds team

Zedra has hired Mark McKeary as commercial director to support its global Fund Solutions team, reporting to Wim Ritz, Global Head of Funds. Formerly commercial director, funds at Intertrust Group, Mc Keary's appointment will strengthen Zedrafunds services business, working within its London location to identify new business opportunities and build lasting relationships with seasoned and emerging fund managers and their advisers, Zedra said in a statement on 10 July. He will be working closely with Zedra's wider fund solutions team to advise fund managers who are looking to establish ...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes