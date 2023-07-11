Zedra hires Mark McKeary as commercial director for global funds team

Zedra has hired Mark McKeary as commercial director to support its global Fund Solutions team, reporting to Wim Ritz, Global Head of Funds. Formerly commercial director, funds at Intertrust Group, Mc Keary's appointment will strengthen Zedrafunds services business, working within its London location to identify new business opportunities and build lasting relationships with seasoned and emerging fund managers and their advisers, Zedra said in a statement on 10 July. He will be working closely with Zedra's wider fund solutions team to advise fund managers who are looking to establish ...