Investors Trust opens new regional hub in Kuala Lumpur amid restructure that sees HK office close 

Investors Trust is to open an Asia sales hub in Kuala Lumpur serving as its new service point in the region, and part of a restructure that saw its Hong Kong office close on 30 June this year. The hub will allow the company to expand its operations and provide even better service to its clients and financial advisers, it said in a statement on 10 July. ITA said the new state-of-the-art facility, located in the prestigious Exchange 106 tower in the new central business district of Tun Razak Exchange, will provide an attractive and modern working environment for their Asia sales tea...