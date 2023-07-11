Grey-listed UAE 'largely compliant or compliant' with all 40 FATF recommendations 

The Paris-headquartered Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has released a detailed follow-up report rating the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as compliant with 15 of its 40 recommendations and largely compliant with a further 24. The report set out the progress that the United Arab Emirates, member of FATF-Style Regional Body MENAFATF, has made in improving its level of compliance with the FATF standards, since its 2020 mutual evaluation. It gave the jurisdiction no 'non-compliant' ratings and upgrades three of its 'partially compliant' ratings to ‘compliant' or ‘largely compliant'. ...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes