STM Group agrees to 'possible cash offer' sale of entire business

The Boards of STM Group, the cross border financial services provider, and PSF Capital GP II Limited as general partner of PSF Capital Reserve LP said on 11 July that they had reached agreement in principle on the key terms of a possible cash offer for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of the Company at a price of 70 pence per share. The Board of STM Group said it has confirmed to Pension SuperFund Capital that, should a firm offer be made on the financial terms of the Possible Offer, it would be minded to recommend it unanimously to STM Group's shareholders. "Discussi...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes