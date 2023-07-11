STM Group agrees to 'possible cash offer' sale of entire business

The Boards of STM Group, the cross border financial services provider, and PSF Capital GP II Limited as general partner of PSF Capital Reserve LP said on 11 July that they had reached agreement in principle on the key terms of a possible cash offer for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of the Company at a price of 70 pence per share. The Board of STM Group said it has confirmed to Pension SuperFund Capital that, should a firm offer be made on the financial terms of the Possible Offer, it would be minded to recommend it unanimously to STM Group's shareholders. "Discussi...