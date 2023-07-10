Global alternative asset manager targets GCC region with new Abu Dhabi office

Tikehau Capital, the global alternative asset manager, today announced the expansion of its global footprint with the opening of its new office in Abu Dhabi, as a first step in establishing the group's presence in the GCC region. Its 15th office around the world to date, Tikehau Capital said in the ADGM statement that it had established client relationships across the UAE over the past few years, and with the new permanent presence in Abu Dhabi, it would "serve the UAE's vibrant ecosystem of leading financial institutions, sovereign wealth funds, corporates and entrepreneurs, drawing on ...