US hedge fund opens office in Dubai International Financial Centre

Verition Fund Management, a multi-strategy, multi-manager investor adviser headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, has opened an office in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). The firm, which manages around $7.3bn across its strategies, with over 400 employees globally, has been licensed by the Dubai Financial Services Authority to manage assets and conduct certain other financial services activities. Saad Mahmood has been appointed as senior executive officer of Verition (DIFC) and will lead the growth of the local office. In the DIFC statement, Veriton said the UAE ...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes