One in six asset managers expected to disappear by 2027

One in six (16%) asset management firms are predicted to disappear over the next four years as the industry faces a wave of consolidation, a survey from PwC has found. In the firm's annual Global Asset and Wealth Management survey, it found that inflation, market volatility and rising interest rates were pushing fees down for asset managers, pushing the rate of turnover for firms to twice its historical rates. As a result, 73% of asset managers said they were considering strategic consolidation with another asset manager in the near future to gain access to new segments of the market,...