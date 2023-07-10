UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is set to unveil three "golden rules" to support long-term sustainable growth across the UK economy in today's (10 July) ‘Mansion House reforms'. Hunt will use the annual speech to lay out plans to "increase returns for pensioners, improve outcomes for investors and unlock capital for our growth businesses", and reveal a range of packages building on last year's Edinburgh Reforms. The first of Hunt's ‘golden rules' will centre around pensions, with the chancellor seeking to "secure the best possible outcomes for pension savers", while the second will prioriti...