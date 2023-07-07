Liontrust Asset Management shareholders approve GAM acquisition

Liontrust Asset Management's shareholders have approved its takeover of GAM Holdings, with 84% voting in favour of the deal. The group first announced the acquisition of the Swiss investment manager in May, with the proposed deal currently going through rounds of regulatory approvals. John Ions, chief executive of Liontrust, said his firm had "made a good and fair offer for GAM and believe it is in the best interests of the shareholders of both companies, as well as clients and employees, by providing a great platform for growth along with corporate and financial stability for GAM". ...