Net Zero Insurance Alliance relaxes membership rules

James Murray
clock • 4 min read

The network of UN-backed finance industry groups working to accelerate the transition to net zero emissions faced further controversy this week, after the Net Zero Insurance Alliance (NZIA) confirmed it was ditching all requirements for members to publish greenhouse gas emissions targets. The relaxation in the membership rules for the group come after at least seven high profile insurance firms quit the group in May, amidst growing fears they could face legal action in the US orchestrated by Republican lawmakers and prosecutors who have sought to argue that membership of industry allianc...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

World's largest asset managers accused of failing to invest responsibly

Bank of England warns climate risks to become 'persistent drag' on profitability