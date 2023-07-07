Blacktower FM names Peter Salkeld as joint managing director

Blacktower Financial Management has appointed Peter Salkeld as joint managing director, following his approval by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), effective immediately. In a statement on 7 July, the international financial advisory group said Salkeld has been an integral part of Blacktower Financial Management, working alongside Ritchie Salkeld, UK managing director, and actively contributing to the company's business activities for the past nine months. As joint managing director, Peter will assume broader responsibilities for Blacktower Financial Management, reporting directl...