UK set to scrap MiFID client research ban - reports

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt is set to announce an end to the MiFID II ban on free research for clients on Monday (10 July), according to reports. The move is part of a review into investment research carried out by lawyer Rachel Kent, two people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. Jeremy Hunt to sign post-Brexit financial services agreement with EU The European regulation forced financial firms to separate the cost of investment research from trading expenses, in a bid to increase transparency and reduce conflicts of interests. But the rules were criticised t...