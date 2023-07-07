Generali buys €144bn US asset manager in giant deal with Cathay Life

Generali Investment Holdings is to acquire US headquartered global asset manager Conning Holdings and its affiliates with support from the firm's current owner, Cathay Life. In a statement on 6 July, Conning said the transaction is subject to customary regulatory review and is expected to close in the first half of 2024. Following the acquisition of Conning and its subsidiaries, the group's total assets under management will increase to €775bn. Conning and its subsidiaries are among the leading global asset management companies dedicated to insurance companies and institutional cl...