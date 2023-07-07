Three broad principles to keep your firm's ESG standards on track

ESG-related investment has attracted both political support and antipathy. In the UK, the political, regulatory, social and investor impetus is towards a more sustainable economy, appropriate financed in compliance with environmental, social and governance sustainability and responsibility (ESG S&R) standards, say partners Jeremy Irving and Paul Ray, and associates Tom Murrell and Kirsty Finlayson, at international law firm Browne Jacobson. There are three broad, inter-related principles to carrying on investment services in a way that is consistent with ESG S&R: 1. Know your - and ...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes