Rothschild family in £3.3bn bid to take its Paris-listed investment bank private  

The Rothschild family is paving the way for a buy-out of Paris-listed Rothschild & Co in a deal valuing the company at €3.7bn. In a statement released this morning, Concordia, the holding company of the Rothschild family and the bank's largest shareholder, said it intends to offer €48.0 per share for the remaining shares in the company. "None of the businesses of the group needs access to capital from the public equity markets," the statement said. "Each of the businesses is better assessed on the basis of their long-term performance rather than short-term earnings. This makes priv...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes