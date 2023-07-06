Odey Asset Management to reopen Odey Special Situations fund

Odey Asset Management has told shareholders in the Odey Special Situations fund that the strategy will reopen from 11 July 2023, in a letter seen by International Investment's sister brand Investment Week. The fund was originally suspended on 15 June. Odey AM also announced on 4 July it was in "advanced talks" to transfer the fund, which is managed by Adrian Courtenay, to boutique Green Ash Partners. Odey in talks to transfer Special Situations fund to Green Ash Partners In the letter, the asset manager said applications for subscription, conversion and/or redemption of shares can ...