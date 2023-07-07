Investment fund sector is 'not systemically important', needs risk rethink says EFAMA

Mark Battersby
clock • 2 min read

EFAMA has called on authorities to rethink fund risk, arguing in a new report that Europe's investment fund sector is not systemically important, although there may be pockets of risk that require further attention from macro-prudential supervisors. The "ambitious" report which aimed to give a comprehensive overview of the contribution of the European investment fund sector to the diversity and resilience of capital markets, is against the backdrop over most of this decade where macro-prudential supervisors have argued that investment funds contribute to the build-up of systemic risks.  ...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Mark Battersby
Author spotlight

Mark Battersby

Editor at International Investment

View profile
More from Mark Battersby

Jersey to hike minimum tax threshold for new wealthy residents by 50%

Abu Dhabi's ADQ and Bank of Montreal take stakes in Sagard alongside Great-West Lifeco