Investment fund sector is 'not systemically important', needs risk rethink says EFAMA

EFAMA has called on authorities to rethink fund risk, arguing in a new report that Europe's investment fund sector is not systemically important, although there may be pockets of risk that require further attention from macro-prudential supervisors. The "ambitious" report which aimed to give a comprehensive overview of the contribution of the European investment fund sector to the diversity and resilience of capital markets, is against the backdrop over most of this decade where macro-prudential supervisors have argued that investment funds contribute to the build-up of systemic risks. ...