People Moves: Just Group, Quilter Investors, Redwood Group, Withers, Newton IM, Blackfinch Group

Just Group Just Group has named Mark Godson as Group CFO and executive board director of Just Group. Godson is currently a partner at EY and head of its actuarial practice. He will join the board with effect from 1 January 2024, succeeding Andy Parsons who is retiring on 31 December. David Richardson, group chief executive officer, said: "We are delighted to welcome Mark to Just Group. He is one of the top talents in the insurance market, bringing with him extensive commercial and financial insight gained from across the sector. We are delivering mid teen profit growth and ou...