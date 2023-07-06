Jersey to hike minimum tax threshold for new wealthy residents by 50%

Jersey's government assembly has agreed to raise to the minimum tax paid by new high-value residents (HVR) by almost 50%, the Jersey Evening Post reported on 6 June. The plan was adopted almost unanimously, with 44 politicians voting for and only one voting against, backing a proposal from Treasury Minister Ian Gorst to hike the tax threshold from £170,000 to £250,000 annually. Gorst said that this change would see Jersey's tax take ‘increase considerably', potentially by £1.2m a year. The changes would "maintain a position that's competitive overall while raising more revenue, an...