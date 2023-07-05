Global regulatory bodies recommend open-ended fund managers charge exit fees

Valeria Martinez
clock • 2 min read

The Financial Stability Board (FSB) and International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) are recommending open-ended fund managers charge fleeing investors a redemption fee.  In two separate consultation reports published today (5 July), the regulatory bodies proposed a set of policy recommendations to address the structural vulnerabilities from liquidity mismatch in open-ended funds and enhance the resilience of non-bank financial intermediation. The FSB's consultation and IOSCO's guidance on anti-dilution liquidity management tools (LMTs) aim to mitigate the potential fi...

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
